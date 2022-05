The Friday, May 13, Marcus Miller performance at the Exit Zero Jazz Festival has been canceled due to a positive COVID test in the Artist’s camp. A special message from Marcus: Hey to everyone who was planning to come hear us play ay the Exit Zero Jazz Festival – I am so disappointed to have to cancel our performance. I remember the last time we played for you was in 2018. It was pouring rain (!!) You all came out to see us anyway and we had a fantastic time. It’s fans like you that make us love what we do!

