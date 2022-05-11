In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!

Anchored by the Ouachita River, Bayou Desiard, and Interstate 20, Monroe, Louisiana, has an enviable location with many great reasons to stop and visit for a while. It must be noted that Monroe and neighboring West Monroe consider themselves to be tightly linked, and the legal lines separating the two are becoming increasingly invisible. The two towns complement each other in attractions and offerings for residents and visitors alike. From duck calls to World War II navigators and from Coca-Cola bottlers to natural resources, Monroe-West Monroe provides much to learn and many sources of entertainment.

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO