Taco Boy has steadily built a reputation as a favorite spot for tacos and margs since it opened in 2006 with growth and change in mind. “We are very intentional about keeping the brand relevant,” said founder Karalee Nielsen Fallert. “Restaurants are a living entity. If you’re not growing, you’re dying. So for us, besides opening new locations — which we’re doing soon — to stay relevant and to be vital is to be constantly trying to improve what we’re doing. We are always looking for better products, whether it’s a better tortilla or better salsas.”

1 DAY AGO