Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County
By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
1 day ago
Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was "...
NM congressional delegation proposes bill for fire victims. New Mexico’s Democratic congressional members yesterday introduced legislation aimed at compensating victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. In a phone interview from Washington, DC., US Sen. Ben Ray Luján told SFR the bill is modeled on a bill crafted by the late US Sen. Pete Domenici to compensate victims of the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire. Both fires grew from prescribed burns. “We changed it so that it fits for the moment,” Luján said. If adopted, the Hermit’s Peak Fire Assistance Act would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to design and administer a program for fully compensating those who suffered personal injury, property losses, business and financial losses resulting from the fire that began near Hermit’s Peak. “In my opinion, there’s liability by the federal government here,” Luján said, “and that’s why there should be additional support.”
Thursday’s Top Stories Therapy dog killed by speeder in Albuquerque Man arrested after surveillance video shows outburst in Doña Ana gas station 2022 NCAA Albuquerque Women’s Golf Regional wraps up Albuquerque man charged with double murder arrested in Durango 13 New Mexicans selected for inaugural screenwriting program Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in […]
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DEMING, New Mexico — Luna County is located in Right above the New Mexico and Mexico border. The cities within the county include, Deming, Columbus, Sunshine, City of the Sun, La Hacienda and Pulpotio Bareas. Daytime spoke to Luna County Manager, Chris Brice, about how the area has grown...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of I-40 westbound were closed in the area of Atrisco Vista and 98th Thursday morning while Bernalillo County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a crash. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. between 98th and Atrisco Vista. BCSO says it was a single vehicle crash and a man was ejected from the […]
I’m glad you chose [Dev Atma] Khalsa [for magistrate] as I had him on my list. I can follow your reasoning and vote the others too, with the notable exception of [Brian] Colón. Why would his deep ties to powerful interests and networks work best for the state? We already suffer from the deeply entrenched old boy networks.
More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading farther northeast, away from the area's biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve. In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.
TIERRA MONTE – Elizabeth Esquibel looked on in helpless resignation at the ashes, twisted metal and charred debris of what had once been her home along N.M. 94, about 20 miles north of Las Vegas, New Mexico. Fire rolling out of the hills behind the house chased her and...
Burning now for more than a month, the largest wildfire in the U.S. was spreading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on Wednesday, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to evacuate. “Day 36,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at a briefing Wednesday night....
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires are on a furious pace early this year — from a California hilltop where mansions with multimillion-dollar Pacific Ocean views were torched to remote New Mexico mountains charred by a month-old monster blaze. The two places could not be more different, but...
Many homes near America’s largest wildfire survived the latest barrage of howling winds and erratic flames but New Mexico’s governor said Tuesday the risk of more destruction is high and that the long-term costs of recovering from the massive blaze will soar. Two more days of strong winds...
Plumes of smoke continue to rise into the sky on both sides of Santa Fe as wildfires burn and grow amid persistent windy conditions. The largest of two blazes, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has consumed more than 203,920 acres, destroyed nearly 200 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of families. US Forest Service firefighters say they lost some ground on the containment percentage Tuesday evening, clocking that figure around 39% by their best estimates. The fire grew in three directions, with the eastern edge mostly contained, though acreage estimates have not been updated since 9 am Tuesday.
New Mexico In Depth’s 2020/2021 academic reporting fellow Bella Davis returns as full-time staff this summer with a focus on Indigenous affairs, thanks to funding from Report for America. Report for America is a national program that helps fund reporting positions in local newsrooms. “Report for America provides a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wildfires that continue to burn in New Mexico are generating smoke that will be the worst Wednesday in southern Colorado, particularly in the Trinidad area. KRDO The map below, released just after 9 a.m. by the federal Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, shows the predicted path of
The post Trinidad area, southeastern Colorado in path of heaviest smoke from New Mexico wildfires appeared first on KRDO.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Peace dollars are known as a beautiful tribute to the feelings of America during the aftermath of World War I. In 1918, the U.S government melted down 270-million Morgan dollars which lead to the Pittman Act. The act called for minting so they could produce the silver from America, it was worth […]
RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – April 2022 proved to be a destructive month for wildfires in New Mexico. Between the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, the Cerro Pelado Fire east of Jemez Springs, and the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in San Miguel and Mora counties, more than 360 homes across New Mexico have been destroyed by wildfire this […]
Personnel and Equipment: 1,017 total personnel; 47 engines, 11 Type 1 hand crews, 15 Type 2 hand crews, 6 Type 2 initial attack crews, 9 helicopters, 2 scooper planes, 10 dozers, 1 masticator, 2 ambulances, 1 rapid medical extraction unit and 17 water tenders. 2 Air National Guard helicopters are on standby.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a treasure trove of public money intended for transformative, community-changing projects across New Mexico. But hundreds of millions of dollars that have been earmarked for public projects sit unused, waiting to be spent — sometimes waiting for years. While the state is “flush with funding,” more than $1.5 billion in […]
The McGee Park, San Juan County Fairgrounds is located in the heart of the Four Corners just minutes away from Farmington, Bloomfield and Aztec. the 186-acre fairgrounds is positioned three hours north of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and 40 minutes south of Durango, Colorado. Join us at this great site!
Comments / 1