Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

NM congressional delegation proposes bill for fire victims. New Mexico’s Democratic congressional members yesterday introduced legislation aimed at compensating victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. In a phone interview from Washington, DC., US Sen. Ben Ray Luján told SFR the bill is modeled on a bill crafted by the late US Sen. Pete Domenici to compensate victims of the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire. Both fires grew from prescribed burns. “We changed it so that it fits for the moment,” Luján said. If adopted, the Hermit’s Peak Fire Assistance Act would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to design and administer a program for fully compensating those who suffered personal injury, property losses, business and financial losses resulting from the fire that began near Hermit’s Peak. “In my opinion, there’s liability by the federal government here,” Luján said, “and that’s why there should be additional support.”

SANTA FE, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO