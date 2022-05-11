Despite easing concern, COVID-19 numbers still rising In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,794 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths, as the pandemic continues to ramp back up in the state. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,473,521, including 68,164 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,536 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 28.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s above the high risk threshold, and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the caution mark after plummeting earlier this year. It stands 6.6 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,110 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,565 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 387 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 38 of them requiring intensive care. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, nearly 9.9 million vaccine shots have been delivered.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO