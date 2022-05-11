ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Despite easing concern, COVID-19 numbers still rising In Minnesota

By Mark Anthony
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Minnesota. State health...

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 12

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,115 newly reported cases and two 11 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,547. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 11. The coronavirus variant that...
Senate Passes Historic Ongoing Permanent Tax Relief for Minnesota Families

Fresh off passing the largest tax cut in state history last month, Minnesota Senate Republicans yesterday approved a second round of historic tax relief for working families and small businesses. The bill includes the top two tax priorities for Senate Republicans this year – a full exemption of the Social...
CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding schools in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819 and 1969,...
Senator Andrew Mathews: Minnesota Should Set Its Own Course on Vehicles, Not Blindly Follow California

Without action by state lawmakers, the California Cars Minnesota mandate, pushed into law through rulemaking by Governor Tim Walz in May 2021, will go into effect in 2024 and would require a specific number of electric vehicles be carried on every car dealership lot. By tying our law to California’s electric vehicle mandates, the Walz administration could soon force stricter standards in Minnesota than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This mandate would take choice away from Minnesotans and let California officials more than 1,800 miles away set the course for our state’s future.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 1,800 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 1,794 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths, as the pandemic continues to ramp back up in the state. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,473,521, including 68,164 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,536 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 28.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s above the high risk threshold, and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the caution mark after plummeting earlier this year. It stands 6.6 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,110 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,565 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 387 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 38 of them requiring intensive care. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, nearly 9.9 million vaccine shots have been delivered.
Bring Me The News

New COVID-19 testing site announced in St. Paul; 3 others to close as cases rise

A new COVID-19 community testing site has been announced by the Minnesota Department of Health, while three existing ones will close by this weekend. The new site is located in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul, where the former Herbergers store used to be, at 1400 University Avenue West. The site will be open starting Monday, offering antigen testing Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Mondays through Fridays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

Pig farm by afnewsagency from Pixabay. After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
boreal.org

Jumping worms in Minnesota: How to stop the spread

The invasive jumping worm. (University of Minnesota) The University of Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in stopping the spread of the "highly invasive" jumping worm. The U says with summer on the way and more people getting into activities like gardening and fishing, now is the time...
CBS Minnesota

Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Twin Cities Metro, Bringing High Winds, Torrential Rains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A line of dangerous storms blew through Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday night, dropping possible tornados and heavy rain. In the peak of the mid-evening, the metro area saw drivers dealing with street flooding in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis. Pedestrians were caught in the storm struggling to hang on to their umbrellas downtown. High winds dropped tree branches like one a viewer reported at a house in Richfield. There was also golf-ball sized hail pelting yards and homes in Apple Valley. Xcel Energy reported more than 75,000 customers were without power. “Hundreds of employees are out working to safely restore electric...
CBS Minnesota

As Drug Overdose Deaths Reach Record High, A Minnesota Family Is Urging People To Look Out For Their Friends

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drug overdoses are killing more Americans than at any time in history. After losing their 22-year-old son, a Minnesota family is turning the pain into a message that they hope will save lives. Sawyer Post, of Waconia, made a mistake while drinking with friends last October when he tried Percocet, a prescription painkiller. “The Percocet itself was laced with fentanyl, and some of the boys got sick,” said Sawyer’s mother, Kris Post. “Unfortunately, it took my son’s life.” She says her son’s death weighs on her heart every day. (credit: CBS) Tragically, she’s not alone in her pain. New data from the Centers...
froggyweb.com

‘Jumping’ worms found in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – As people start working on their yards and gardens, those in parts of Minnesota are advised to watch for highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. The University of Minnesota says jumping...
