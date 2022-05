BOSTON (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are still alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already joking about his plans for next year. After scoring 40 points to help the Bucks take a 3-2 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the two-time MVP asked reporters out of the blue: “If I don’t play after this season, do I still get paid? Do you guys know how it works?”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO