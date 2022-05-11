ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

District 24 voters see tight race for new state lawmaker

By Melanie Wilkinson Managing Editor
Grand Island Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – District 24 saw a tight race in the Primary Election for the new...

theindependent.com

North Platte Telegraph

Full coverage of North Platte area election results

From the Legislative District 42 seat to the North Platte school board Ward 1 and Ward 3 races, click here to get full area coverage from the May primary. Jacobson, Bruns advance in Legislative District 42 race. Todd von Kampen. 11-week incumbent Mike Jacobson and challenger Chris Bruns are advancing...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Grand Island Independent

35.28% of York County voters cast ballots in Primary Election

YORK – Typically, York County sees about 30% or less of registered voters actually going to the polls on election day (Primary or General) or by submitting early ballots. All local voting records were shattered during the 2020 General Election when 71.32% of registered voters in York County turned out.
YORK COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public School board candidate tosses support behind Blessing, Icenogle, Kreis

KEARNEY — One of the two candidates who fell short in his bid for the Kearney School Board is endorsing three of the top four vote-getters. “At this time, I would like to endorse Drew Blessing, John D. Icenogle and Wendy Kreis for the upcoming general election,” said Will Kirkland in a Wednesday press release in which he conceded his loss.
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Late vote counting catapults Slattery in District 2 legislative race

Sarah Slattery waited and waited and waited as the results of the legislative District 2 primary election trickled in Tuesday night. For much of the evening, Slattery trailed incumbent Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood and fellow challenger Janet Chung of Lincoln. But, well after midnight when the final Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, NE
County
York County, NE
York, NE
Government
York County, NE
Government
City
York, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
City
Seward, NE
Grand Island Independent

Stan Boehr is elected new District 3 County Commissioner

YORK – Republican voters in York County’s District 3 have chosen the new commissioner for that area of the county. While this was the Primary Election, all four candidates were Republicans and there were no other candidates with different party affiliations – so they ultimately chose the person who will be fulfilling that position in January of 2023.
YORK COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Kevin Stocker takes narrow three-vote lead over incumbent Mary Ridder for Public Service Commission seat

Four west central Nebraskans running for three statewide elected boards advanced to the general election in Tuesday’s primary election. In the trio’s only race likely to be settled by the primary vote, challenger Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff held a razor-thin three-vote lead over incumbent Public Service Commissioner Mary Ridder of rural Callaway in a three-way Republican race for her District 5 seat.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska governor's race

Candidates vying to get on the November ballot in both parties. Election 2022: Douglas County election by the numbers. When it's all said and done, elections officials are expecting a record turnout for the county. Election 2022: Douglas County Sheriff's race. Updated: 3 hours ago. The campaigning has been fierce...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska governor nominees focusing on General Election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a hard-fought battle in the primary election, we now know the Democratic and Republican nominees in Nebraska. Democratic State Senator Carol Blood will square off against University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Pillen didn’t know his fate until around 10:30 Tuesday night when it was...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
iheart.com

Nebraska Campaign Trail Now Points To November

In the race for Nebraska Governor, Jim Pillen wins the Republican nomination in the Tuesday primary election. Pillen will face the winner of the Democratic Party Primary, Carol Blood. The field is also now set for the November 8th General Election in the Nebraska Second Congressional District. Incumbent Don Bacon...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Governor selects Adams attorney, as new District Judge

LINCOLN - A new District Judge has been appointed, filling a southeast Nebraska judicial vacancy due to the retirement of Judge Vicky Johnson. Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed David Bargen of Adams as a District Court Judge in the First Judicial District. The district includes Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties.
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Democrat Vargas to face Republican Bacon in 2nd District general election

State Sen. Tony Vargas will take on incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon in the race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. Vargas held a commanding 2-to-1 advantage over mental health therapist Alisha Shelton Tuesday night in the Democratic primary. Vargas entered his election night party to a standing ovation from his...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Incumbents in back of pack in Chadron City Council race

The primary election results for the Chadron City Council indicates a large percentage of voters want to see new blood in office. Although they easily advanced to the general election, incumbents Cheryl Welch and Mark Werner finished back in the pack with the 4th and 6th highest totals in the 8 candidate field.
CHADRON, NE

