ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Assemblywoman Mia Bonta shares abortion story

KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking at a state Capitol event supporting reproductive rights, Assembly woman Mia Bonta said...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 51

big Benny
1d ago

Why are these women bragging about having an abortion? Do they think they will gain something from sharing with everyone they murdered their baby.

Reply(9)
30
Just Living My Life
1d ago

The headlines should be “ California assembly women shares murder story”. It should also state that she has no brain as there is a way to prevent pregnancy

Reply(9)
29
Jesus Gabriel Meraz
1d ago

I would love to here the babies story, oh wait we cant. She killed it because she was in an act that could get her pregnant by her choosing.

Reply
9
Related
SFGate

Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California to raise minimum wage to $15.50

LOS ANGELES - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state's minimum wage will be increasing to offset the costs residents are feeling due to rising inflation. According to Newsom's office, California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase is required by a provision in the state’s existing minimum wage law when inflation exceeds 7 percent. In April in California, inflation was up 7.9 percent, and it's been above 7 percent every month so far in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KTLA

Newsom proposes $400 checks to help with inflation, says minimum wage will rise to $15.50 in 2023

(KSEE/KGPE) — An $18.1 billion package to help reduce the impact of inflation on California residents was put forward by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday. The proposal includes tax refunds to eligible vehicle owners, rental assistance, and money for hospital and nursing staff. Newsom also announced that California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Assembly#Yale University
spectrumnews1.com

Congressman: Nationwide baby formula shortages now 'life-threatening'

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County lawmaker Wednesday declared that plummeting supplies of baby formula throughout the country posed complications that could be “life-threatening” for newborns, urging the Biden administration to double up efforts to solve the worsening shortage. “Each day, this crisis grows worse,” Rep....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Wednesday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Center for Asian American Media

The Center for Asian American Media is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. KTVU spoke with the Exhibitions Director about the work the organization is doing to engage the Asian American community and the public at large.
SOCIETY
postnewsgroup.com

Rally Calling for Change in Child Welfare System in Sacramento on May 11

There are over 58,000 children in California who are on welfare or probation supervised placement within the child welfare system. Michelle Chan, founder and director of California Families Rise is organizing a “Families Resist” rally in Sacramento on May 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. on the state Capitol steps.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

National Nurses Week: Meet the Fremont family of nurses

During this National Nurses Week, we are happy to spotlight one Bay Area family that's made a special commitment to nursing. Meet the Rivera family from Fremont. Mom, Cristina, is a Nurse at Kaiser Permanente in Fremont, eldest son Christopher is an ICU nurse at Washington Hospital, her daughter, Christine, is in her second year of nursing school at the University of San Francisco, while youngest son, Charles is headed to USF this fall.
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Duke investigating student’s graduation speech that mirrored 2014 Harvard speech

DURHAM, N.C. - Duke University administrators said they are looking into a student’s graduation speech after reports that it mirrored a 2014 Harvard graduation speech. "We are aware of and concerned about these allegations and have initiated a process to understand the facts of the situation," Duke’s Chief Communications Officer Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "Duke University expects all students to abide by their commitment to the Duke Community Standard in everything they do as students."
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy