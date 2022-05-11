ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix could introduce ads later this year: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8CGw_0faFqwUz00

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix appears to be on track to become the latest streaming service to offer an ad-supported subscription plan, according to a note recently shared with employees.

It isn’t much of a surprise – during last month’s earnings call, Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade, sending the company’s shares into a freefall. In addition to discussing possibly cracking down on password sharing , executives hinted that Netflix may soon offer cheaper, ad-supported plans for subscribers.

Other services like Hulu and Peacock offer similar plans, and Disney+ is on track to debut a similar offering later this year. Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, minus promotions for its own content.

Netflix tested commercials in 2018 – referring to them instead as video promotions that appeared between episodes and movies – but offered users the opportunity to opt out of them.

Apple discontinues iPod touch

In a recent note to employees, executives said they aim to introduce a lower-priced, ad-supported plan during the last quarter of 2022, The New York Times reported Tuesday. And for those of you who share – or borrow – someone else’s account, Netflix executives say they’re planning to start cracking down on password sharing around the same time.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has never been a fan of ads, instead viewing them as a distraction from the entertainment the service provides. Hastings has also previously viewed password sharing as “something you have to learn to live with.”

While discussing quarterly earnings, Hastings said password sharing, in addition to streaming competition, is believed to be causing “lower acquisition and lower growth.” In a letter to shareholders last month, Netflix executives reported that more than 100 million households are using a different household’s account.

“This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service,” the letter reads . Executives also mentioned how Netflix is testing new features to monetize password sharing.

In March, Netflix said that while features like separate profiles and multiple streams available through its standard and premium plans have been “hugely popular,” they have led to “confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

Two new features have been rolled out for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

Earlier this year, Netflix raised monthly subscription prices in the U.S. for all plans in order for the service to “continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Change Your Netflix Region to See the Hundreds of Shows & Movies Not in the US

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been a loyal Netflix subscribers for years, you may not know that there’s a way to change your Netflix region to watch shows and movies in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, The Netherland and more countries that aren’t available in the United States. Netflix launched in 1997 as a mail-based rental service for movies and TV shows. It transitioned to streaming in 2007 before launching its first original TV show, House of Cards, in 2016. Since then, Netflix has produced hundreds of original TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Ozark,...
TV SHOWS
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
TechRadar

Netflix is about to get much cheaper – but only if you want it to

Netflix is finally getting serious about offering customers a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. Speaking during a recent earnings call interview, company CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the streaming service is now “quite open” to shaking up its business model in an effort to both drive revenue and create the option of lower prices for new and existing subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Movies#Peru#Hulu#Peacock#The New York Times
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
CNET

Netflix Has a Secret Menu. Here's How to Unlock It for Better Recommendations

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. From binge-worthy original shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton to horror movies, sci-fi and fantasy shows, documentaries, comedies and more. The streaming service's content library is so massive that sometimes it's actually hard to find something to watch, and scrolling can easily take more time than watching something.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

With Netflix And Disney+ Willing To Embrace Commercials, Another Streaming Service Revealed It’s Going Harder On Ads

While there are a variety of streaming services out there for people to enjoy, one of the things that separates many of them is their decision on the use of commercials. Netflix and Disney+, up to this point, have not had them. There are also completely free streaming options that rely on ads to make any money at all. Others, like Hulu, have different priced options allowing users to avoid commercials if they’re willing to pay for it.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

How Adding Showtime Will Make Paramount+ a Top Competitor in the Streaming Wars | Charts

INTEL. ANALYSIS. ACCESS. COMMUNITY. With the premium network’s catalog, Paramount’s service will leapfrog into the top five of streamers. When Paramount makes good on its promise to add Showtime’s programming to its streaming service, Paramount+, the company can expect to land among the top five streamers in the United States in terms of demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.
PARAMOUNT, CA
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy