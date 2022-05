BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with an attempted kidnapping that was caught on camera has been ordered to be held until his dangerousness hearing. Tyler Healey, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court on charges including attempted kidnapping, assault with attempt to rape, assault with intent to commit a felony, and indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO