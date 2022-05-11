ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNO political science professor discusses Nebraska primary election results

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
We now know who will be competing for some of the top political jobs in Nebraska. It comes after a dramatic primary that drew attention from across the country.

University of Nebraska-Omaha professor Greg Petrow joined KMTV Wednesday morning to talk about Tuesday's vote. Watch his segment above.

RELATED: Pillen wins GOP nomination for governor; other primary election updates

