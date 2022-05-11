Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Thor!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Thor! Thor is a 4-year-old gentle giant who is easy with other dogs, cats, and kids. He is a couch potato...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Night Swim Coffee is set to open yet another location in Charlotte’s Optimist Park this fall. From the creators of Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent Coffee, Charlotte’s newest coffee company, Night Swim, will open The Joinery cafe as their 5th location in the Charlotte area in September of 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC–If you are still looking for things to do with the family this weekend, we’ve got great news for you! For a limited time, you can have some colorful fun at the Crayola IDEAworks that’s coming to Charlotte!. In today’s Smart Shopper, I’m giving you a...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Do you believe in magic?. For this week’s Do My Job, Lauren McDonald is teaming up with Penn & Teller: Fool Us winner, Bryan Saint, to learn the tricks of the trade. Then, Bryan and Lauren team up – live – for a magic performance...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dance club in the heart of southwest Charlotte attracts dozens of people each week ready to learn the “Carolina Shag.”. Lynn’s Dance Club hosts “Carolina Shag” nights, classes and DJ’s spinning beach music. Shag dancing is thought to have originated...
Someone cue Macklemore from 2012, because we’re talking about thrifting! Shopping secondhand is not only cheaper, but it’s also sustainable. Plus, you can find some really unique treasures that can’t really find in any other retail store. Not that I really need to sell you on thrift...
MORGANTON, N.C. — The Last of the Mohicans is a classic historical drama known for its incredible soundtrack and gorgeous backdrop. But, what you might not know is that much of the movie was filmed right here in Morganton, NC with many longtime residents taking part in its making. The historic town nestled in the Catawba Valley is celebrating its 30th anniversary with guided tours of where some of the most iconic scenes were filmed around town. There will also be historic workshops taking you back to life in the 1750s, Q&A on the film’s production, food trucks, games, and even a beer festival.
Tara Brown has performed clean and family-friendly comedy across the country for nearly a decade. Along her journeys, she has shared stages with the likes of Ryan Hamilton, John Crist, Jimmie “JJ” Walker and the late John Witherspoon. A Brooklyn, New York native and longtime Charlotte resident, Brown...
Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29. Expect racing action, a military salute and performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd and the 82nd Airborne Chorus. Buy tickets ($49+). FRIDAY, MAY 13 75. Scattered Thunderstorms. 46% chance of rain. Reel Out Charlotte at Camp North End (Boileryard Event Space): This film festival provides […]
The post Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - In front of friends and family Sunday evening, Jonathan Eudy got to watch his youngest daughter, Elizabeth, graduate from high school. He died less than 48 hours later. Jonathan Eudy had battled ALS for more than two years. The Lincolnton father was diagnosed with the incurable...
WCCB Charlotte’s CW is looking for a full time experienced technical operator. Schedule flexibility is mandatory (mornings / evenings / weekends) as needed. Qualified candidates will have at least (2) years of experience mixing live television broadcasts (or relative experience) and at least (1) year of experience with studio operations. Candidates must be able to work well under high-stress/deadline-driven situations and be able to communicate effectively with directors, producers, talent and studio staff.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After five years of campaigning and raising more than $15 million, the Humane Society of Charlotte is very close to opening the doors of its new facility. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle got a sneak peek inside as the finishing touches are being put on the new center, which will be located at 1348 Parker Drive off of Wilkerson Boulevard in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Netflix could start running ads a lot sooner than originally planned. According to a recent note to employees that was shared with The New York Times, Netflix will introduce a lower price tier subscription, with ads, in the last three months of this year. Netflix originally said it could be another year or two before the ads roll out. Netflix has resisted ads for years, but is now facing increased competition.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A chase that began in Salisbury ended in northeast Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood Thursday morning. Police in Salisbury said a security/surveillance company worker spotted individuals trying to break into cars at the Colonial Village apartment complex at approximately 3:43 a.m. Officers tried to stop the vehicle that the suspects were in and a chase began.
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A $12,000 engagement ring, gone. Kristy Schiano says UPS lost her irreplaceable diamond - and she believes they’ve done the bare minimum to find it. In March, Schiano was on a work trip in Arizona when she slipped off her engagement ring while putting on moisturizer in her hotel room.
This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent. On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Digital Media Producer at Discovery Place. Details. Lead Technical Production Manager at Blumenthal Performing Arts. Details. Communications Specialist at Social Ape. Details. Surgical Technologist III, Pineville at Atrium Health. Details. Social Media And Communications Coordinator at […]
The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WiseGuys has the Gladys Knight pre-sale password!! For a very short time you can buy your show tickets before the general public. Right now is the time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets today to see Gladys Knight in Charlotte, NC!!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Wall Street-backed investors buy up thousands of homes and turn them into rentals, some Charlotte neighborhoods are changing their rules in hopes of keeping those companies out, but when homeowners in the Miranda subdivision tried that, they ended up in court. Mecklenburg County court records...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Stanley, a popular restaurant in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood, will be closing Friday. Chef Paul Verica, the restaurant's owner, posted the announcement on Facebook. He said it was a tough decision to shut down the restaurant, saying he is leaving the culinary industry behind after three decades.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are celebrating National Shrimp Day with a southern classic – shrimp and grits! Lauren learns how to make them from Chef Mara Norris of the Foodie School. You can sign up for classes with Mara at TheFoodieSchool.com. Charleston Shrimp and Grits. The Grits:. 2...
I grew up on the water so eating outside, always meant we were waterfront dining. There is just something so comforting about being able to watch the waves while dining. I almost feel like it makes the food taste better too. Once I moved, I was a little bummed to...
Comments / 0