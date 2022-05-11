Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Thor!

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Last of the Mohicans is a classic historical drama known for its incredible soundtrack and gorgeous backdrop. But, what you might not know is that much of the movie was filmed right here in Morganton, NC with many longtime residents taking part in its making. The historic town nestled in the Catawba Valley is celebrating its 30th anniversary with guided tours of where some of the most iconic scenes were filmed around town. There will also be historic workshops taking you back to life in the 1750s, Q&A on the film’s production, food trucks, games, and even a beer festival.

