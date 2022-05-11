ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Scott targets Biden in new ad after criticism

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtBoa_0faFp9jm00
Tweet

Just one day after President Biden said that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) “has a problem,” the Republican senator is launching a new ad hitting back at the president.

“One thing for sure, Rick Scott’s Rescue America plan has gotten under Joe Biden’s skin” a narrator in the 30-second ad can be heard saying, before later playing clips of Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki mentioning Scott.

“How do you destroy America’s economy? Look around. Joe Biden and the woke Democrats are doing it. I’m Rick Scott. I’ve got a plan to rescue our country. Washington hates it. That’s how you know it’s good. Read the plan at rescueamerica.com,” Scott says at the ad’s conclusion.

The six-figure ad buy, which was first reported by Politico Playbook, is set to begin airing across the country on Friday.

The development comes as Biden and Scott, the chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, have fielded criticisms toward each other over the Florida Republican’s 11-point GOP agenda, which would include requiring nearly all Americans to pay taxes.

Scott called Biden “incapacitated and incoherent” after the president criticized Scott’s tax plan and said the senator was from Wisconsin, not Florida.

“I think the man has a problem,” Biden said Tuesday when asked about Scott’s remarks.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Scott’s campaign for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Senate Republicans#Rescue America#Democrats#Politico Playbook#Gop#Americans#The White House
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

The Hill

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy