Windy and hot with severe storm chance

By Erica Meyer
 1 day ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is calm, but the winds will pick up strength. Wind advisories will be in effect from midday to late evening across central, northern and western New Mexico, as well as southern Colorado. Winds will come in from the southwest at 20-35 mph, with gusts up to 50-60 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect across the state, due to high fire danger. Spread of the current wildfires will be possible again today.

Storms will be possible in eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon and evening as moisture arrives, creating a dry line. There is a low and medium risk of severe weather in the plains. Isolated storms will develop around Chaves and Eddy counties around 3 PM, a few storms will also develop as far north as Quay and Union counties. The storms will move east/northeast from the afternoon through the evening. Hail, strong winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

Temperatures will be hot Wednesday, but cool about 5-15 degrees tomorrow, behind a cold front. The winds will start to lighten Thursday afternoon, and calm completely on Friday and Saturday.

