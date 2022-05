It's hard not to notice that gas prices have gone up again — and in Virginia, the average price for regular unleaded hit a new record overnight, according to Mid-Atlantic AAA. This comes just two months after breaking a 14-year-old record. Today, the Virginia gas price average is $4.26 – up a penny overnight and up a penny over the old record of $4.25, up 11 cents in the past week, up 32 cents in the past month, and $1.35 higher than one year ago.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO