A developer who bought a controversial hotel project in Glendale’s Riverside Rancho neighborhood is planning to enlarge it. An entity called AV Hospitality, LLC, which bought the site in 2019, has applied with the City of Glendale to amend the approved build by adding 20 rooms, according to Glendale planning documents. The new plans would also increase the hotel’s size by roughly 7,150 square feet and add two more parking spaces while reducing setbacks and the size of a pool deck. Under the modifications, the hotel would have a total of 84 rooms and be just over 45,000 square feet.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO