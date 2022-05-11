ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South to see record-breaking heat as East Coast to experience flooding, gusty winds

Cover picture for the articleSummertime heat will expand across the Plains, up into the Midwest and even the interior Northeast through Thursday. Record-breaking temperatures will soar into the...

WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
International Business Times

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Forces Historic City To Evacuate

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the...
WRAL News

Hurricane season starts June 1, but 1st named storm could come sooner

Is the 2022 hurricane season going to be off to an early start just like it has over the past seven years? The odds are in favor that. Even though hurricane season officially begins on June 1, we could see our first named storm this month. We already have our eyes on two weak systems, one off the southeast coast and another weak wave off the coast of Africa.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
WRAL News

Photos capture rip currents, erosion and rain in the Outer Banks

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273839/DSC_2862-DMID1-5utvtyi1s-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273835/DSC_2888-DMID1-5utvnk8mx-46x29.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273832/DSC_2859-DMID1-5utvnk8fp-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273836/DSC_2846-DMID1-5utvnk8oe-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273833/DSC_2864-DMID1-5utvnk8j2-46x31.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273838/DSC_2871-DMID1-5utvnk8vk-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273837/DSC_3944-DMID1-5utvnk8t2-44x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273834/DSC_2877-DMID1-5utvnk8kp-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273844/DSC_2869-DMID1-5utvnkzvy-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273842/DSC_2866-DMID1-5utvnkzdd-46x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273843/DSC_2875-DMID1-5utvnkzt1-46x33.jpg. Image not...
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
