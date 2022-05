Portland, Ore . – Police got reports of someone shooting at passing cars near 88th and Southeast Flavel. When officers arrived they found the man with a gun shot wound in the street. They determined he was the person firing into the street. It’s not clear how he got shot, weather it is a self inflicted wound or not. Earlier in the day mental health workers reached out to him after he threatened to kill himself and police.

