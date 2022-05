– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. – Adam Cole posted a new video in which he encounters a glitch while playing The Elden Ring. – There is an online pre-sale happening right now for AEW’s debut in Savannah, GA at the Enmarket Arena on July 13. It will include a live Dynamite and a Rampage taping. The code is dm3kmar. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO