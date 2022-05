TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – It’s a 2,650-mile hike along the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) and those trekking the thousands of miles are making their way through Kern County. A bright yellow sign with bold, black letters reading “café” decorates the outside of Kelcy’s Restaurant. The brown wooden building attracts anyone driving (or hiking) by Tehachapi Boulevard hungry for some homestyle American breakfast. Inside hikers are enjoying fluffy eggs and pancakes, washing it down with warm coffee. By far one of the nicest meals these hikers have had after traversing over 500 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

2 DAYS AGO