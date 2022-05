City of Vero Beach to Temporarily Change Water Disinfection Process. Customers of the City of Vero Beach water system may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in their tap water from June 1st through June 21st, 2022. During this period the City of Vero Beach Water Treatment Plant, as part of its annual maintenance activities, will temporarily change its method of disinfection. Chloramines, which are chlorine mixed with ammonia, are normally used. During this temporary change, free chlorine – without ammonia – will be used. At the end of the program, the treatment plant will switch back to using chloramines.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO