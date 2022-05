During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on WWE NXT possibly returning to a touring schedule for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic:. “Yeah, we’ve been talking about this for months and months and months and obviously, it’s needed. In fact, there have been talks and it’s not official official, but they’re probably going to start touring relatively soon. I heard that last year. There was a time when it was like, ‘it’s about to happen,’ and then they didn’t pull the trigger. It’s back to the talking stage and serious talking. There’s, like I said, nothing official, but the belief is that they will be touring.”

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO