Five Milton women who took up a pandemic project by starting a rock band are gaining popularity around town and were even featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Joanna Weiss, Leila Mitchell, Imge Ceranoglu, Martha Kennedy and Heather Shaw, known as "The Lazy Susans," started rocking out in a basement and have now gone national with their recent TV appearance. The group of five friends had very little music experience but didn't let that stop them.

MILTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO