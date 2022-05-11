We Asked 9 Pizzaiolos: What’s the Best Wine to Pair With Your Pizza?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have long loved anchovies. For years I waited tables in a top-notch restaurant that taught me to relish all things from the sea: uni, oysters, carabiñeros (giant red prawns, whose juice you suck out of their heads), and, of course, anchovies. The Caesar salad — romaine massaged with the most lip-licking, zingy dressing, scattered with garlicky croutons hewn from hunks of bread — was, in my opinion, unmatched. The salad came with whole anchovy fillets draped over its leaves, and I’d often find sad ribbons of fish pushed to the side of otherwise empty plates when I cleared tables.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO