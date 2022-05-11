WWE Monday Night RAW at Amalie Arena in Tampa Jul 18, 2022 – presale code

Roman Reigns' status with WWE has been widely discussed over the past few days. First, he cut a promo after a live event in Trenton, New Jersey, that left fans wondering if he'd be stepping away from wrestling full time. Then news broke that he had signed a new WWE contract that would require fewer house show appearances. Now, via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, it's been revealed that Reigns will be absent from WWE TV for a while beginning next month. He's currently advertised for the June 24 episode of SmackDown in Austin, Texas, but isn't listed for any live events or TV tapings for July or August. He's reportedly booked for live events at the beginning of October.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO