New Hampshire enacts new state senate map

By Ellen Morrissey
 1 day ago
New Hampshire enacted new state senate districts on May 6, 2022, when Gov. Chris Sununu (R) signed a proposal that both legislative chambers approved into law. The maps will take effect for New Hampshire’s 2022 state legislative elections.

On February 16, the New Hampshire Senate passed a map in a 14-10 vote, which the House then approved on April 21 in a 172-149 vote. The Senate Redistricting Committee initially advanced the proposal on January 5, 2022.

As of May 6, 46 states have adopted legislative district maps for both chambers. Legislative boundaries in Kansas are awaiting approval by that state’s supreme court. A court in Ohio has overturned previously enacted maps, a court in New York has overturned a map for one chamber, and Montana has not yet adopted legislative redistricting plans after the 2020 census.

As of May 6, 2012, 46 states had enacted legislative redistricting plans after the 2010 census.

Nationwide, states have completed legislative redistricting for 1,827 of 1,972 state Senate seats (92.6%) and 5,214 of 5,411 state House seats (96.3%).

