ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Could We See the Pixel 6A Today? All the Rumors We've Heard Before Google I/O

By Mary King, Mike Sorrentino
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumored Pixel 6A could be here as soon as today, the first day of Google I/O 2022 (follow our live coverage of the conference here). Rumors point to a potential phone reveal at the big event. If the phone becomes official, it would likely keep some of the best parts...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Motorola’s rollable phone leaked, but it’s not what you’d expect

Lenovo is reportedly the latest smartphone vendor to make a phone with a rollable display. The device is in development, according to a well-known insider. But the Motorola-branded rollable phone isn’t like similar projects from Oppo (above) and LG that aim to offer users a tablet-like display in a more pocketable format. Well, LG’s rollable phone is already history, as the Korean smartphone vendor abandoned the mobile business before bringing the device to market.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

The Best Tablets - 2022 Update

Like PCs and other tech products as of late, tablets have seen a resurgence and demand's been reaching new record levels. Not only are tablets more powerful today, but the displays are better, and we can enjoy features on mainstream models previously reserved for more expensive flagships. The only question...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Pixel by Pixel: how Google is trying to focus and ship the future

The story of this year’s Google I/O actually started three years ago. At I/O 2019, onstage at the Shoreline Auditorium in Mountain View, California, Rick Osterloh, Google’s SVP of devices and services, laid out a new vision for the future of computing. “In the mobile era, smartphones changed the world,” he said. “It’s super useful to have a powerful computer wherever you are.” But he described an even more ambitious world beyond that, where your computer wasn’t a thing in your pocket at all. It was all around you. It was everything. “Your devices work together with services and AI, so help is anywhere you want it, and it’s fluid. The technology just fades into the background when you don’t need it. So the devices aren’t the center of the system — you are.” He called the idea “ambient computing,” nodding to a concept that has floated around Amazon, Apple, and other companies over the last few years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google I O#Pixel 4a#Smart Phone#Ios#Fcc
CNET

Chrome to Let You Pay With Virtual Cards Using Autofill Feature

People who use Google's Chrome browser and Android devices will be able to make online purchases without handing over their credit card details to retailers, the search giant said Wednesday, unveiling a new feature that stores the information. Called virtual cards, the feature stores details such as credit card numbers,...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Android 13 officially showcased at Google I/O 2022

Google has just showcased Android 13 Tiramisu officially on stage at Google I/O 2022 in front of a live audience. The latest version of the most popular mobile OS has been available as a beta for months now, but it lacked its time under the spotlights. Android 13 is shaping...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Google previews Pixel 7 flagship for fall, Pixel Tablet for 2023

The Google I/O conference is a wide-ranging event that covers new features aimed at consumers and developers alike across Google's apps, services, and hardware. The new Pixel lineup was previewed by Google to showcase its dedication to an integrated ecosystem. The Pixel 7 has a pill-shaped two-camera system on its...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Phone Plan Deals: Options Starting at Just $15 a Month

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Over the past few years, owning a phone has become more and more expensive, but that doesn't have to be the case. In the US, there are three major carrier choices: Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. These carriers tend to offer the "best" service in terms of coverage and customer support, but there are a lot of other options available that are worth considering as well. Looking around a little bit and being willing to try another carrier could save you a lot of money each month.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Are NFTs Dead? Don't Count on It

NFTs don't look too healthy right now. On Sunday, just $52 million worth of nonfungible tokens were sold on OpenSea, the biggest marketplace for such wares. That's the lowest single-day volume the platform has seen since December and a significant downswing from April, when trading dipped below $100 million on only a handful of occasions.
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Sony's Xperia 1 IV has camera features other phones can only dream of

We figured that Sony would uphold its Xperia reputation of being stellar for serious smartphone photography. But, we didn’t expect Sony to make the Xperia 1 IV the seemingly perfect companion for live streaming or mobile gaming. The Xperia 1 IV still feels like a camera masquerading as a...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Google's Pixel 6a drops headphone jack, despite mocking Apple over it

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Google has followed up its mockery over Apple removing the headphone jack from theiPhone, by removing the headphone jack from the new Pixel 6a.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Android 13 beta 2 drops, get it on your Pixel phone now!

Google is going to have stable Android 13 out in no time if this pace continues. The second Android 13 beta is here for Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 4 series. There are likely only two more betas to go before the stable launch. It is unlikely there are...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 📱 Pixel perfect

Google I/O catchup, Samsung's next-gen foldables, and an Xbox 360 throwback. ☀️ Good morning! Paula here again, covering for Tristan — he’s back with you tomorrow. This morning I discovered the delights of miso butter with eggs on toast. Yum!. Google I/O: Here’s everything you missed.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google I/O 2022: Biggest announcements from the keynote

Google's annual developer conference kicked off with plenty of announcements, some of which were expected and some that seemingly came out of nowhere. Nonetheless, Google managed to showcase some pretty enticing software and even more hardware than we would've expected. Here are some of the top announcements to come from...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Poll: Is the Google Pixel 6a hot or not?

Do you like what you see from the Pixel 6a or should Google go back to the drawing board?. Google’s Pixel A series is one of the better mid-range phone families around, offering the flagship line’s great camera quality along with Google-exclusive software features and a solid update pledge.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Release date, specs, and everything you need to know

Following lack-luster releases of the Pixel Buds (2020) and Pixel Buds A-Series, Google has officially announced its high-end earbuds with the Pixel Buds Pro. These have been expected for some time, and offer some of the best features that we've been waiting for. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Release date and...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy