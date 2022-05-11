ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Kruger Finally Reveals the Name of Her and Norman Reedus' 3-Year-Old Daughter

By Elyse Dupre
E! News
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years after welcoming her first child with Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger is ready to share more details about their daughter. In fact, the private actress, 45, has officially revealed the youngster's name: Nova Tennessee. During an interview with People to promote her new book, A Name From the...

Diane Kruger
Norman Reedus
Helena Christensen
