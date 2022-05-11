ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers to take on Cowboys on November 13

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7OjF_0faFjizk00

The full Packers schedule is expected to be released on Thursday, but ahead of the announcement, the Packers shared game details for week 10.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Packers will take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is slated for 3:25 p.m.

What this means is Mike McCarthy, the former head coach of the Packers, will return to Lambeau Field as the head coach of the Cowboys.

This week 10 game is only the second game that we have specific details for. We also know the Packers will take on the Giants during week 5. That game will take place in London.

However, by Thursday, we should have all the details for every week of the season when the full schedule is announced.

Correction: TMJ4 News initially reported this game was on November 10. The correct date is November 10. It has been updated above.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl. Dallas’ full schedule is below. Dallas will open the season at home in primetime against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have five primetime games along with their annual Thanksgiving game, this year against the Giants. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Lambeau Field#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Giants#Schedule News#Green Bay Packers#Packers
Yardbarker

3 Must-Win Games on Green Bay Packers 2022 Schedule

After a tumultuous offseason full of surprise, the Green Bay Packers will look a bit different in 2022. Aaron Rodgers elected to return, but the franchise moved on from Davante Adams in a stunning turn of events. Last year ended in disappointing fashion in the playoffs, but the Packers will have sky-high expectations as long as Rodgers is at the helm.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Report says Packers fans are 'toughest' fanbase in NFL

The website Offers.Bet has released a new study ranking the "toughest" fans in the NFL. Perhaps not all that surprising, Green Bay Packers fans came in at No. 1. Offers.bet said it surveyed more than 1,000 NFL fans to determine which fan base they bet is the toughest when it comes to enduring inclement weather. The Cheeseheads, who endure the Frozen Tundra, took the top ranking.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
ESPN

Green Bay Packers' 2022 schedule: To London and back without a break

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- The Green Bay Packers' 2022 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday. The season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. ESPN opens its schedule with Monday Night Football on Sept. 12, featuring the Denver Broncos hosting the Seattle Seahawks.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL schedule: Bucs host Packers in Week 3 home opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t play a regular-season game at home until Week 3 this year, and when they do, it’ll make up for the wait. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3, as Tampa Bay begins their home slate with a marquee matchup of NFC contenders.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: The Packers' New Year's Day Game Has Leaked

Although the NFL will officially unveil the 2022 schedule on Thursday night, pieces of the puzzle continue to get discovered. According to Bill Huber of PackerCentral.com, the Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day. The Week 17 encounter could hold playoff implications for both NFC...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Reportedly Heading South For Christmas

The Green Bay Packers get a huge advantage playing at Lambeau Field. Visiting teams do not fare well in freezing temperatures while the Packers don’t mind playing in the cold. As a result, the team often wins when they are in the “Frozen Tundra.”. Unfortunately, last season’s NFC...
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

2022 Packers Schedule Leaks, Rumors and Bye Week

If you ever wondered which sport is truly king in America, today should tell you all you need to know. The NHL and NBA Playoffs are happening, with close, competitive series throughout. Yet, the NFL schedule release day is dominating headlines. Today, Cheeseheads everywhere will find out the Green Bay Packers schedule 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers matchup set for Week 10

Coach Mike McCarthy will make his first trip to Green Bay to face his former team when the Cowboys visit the Packers in Week 10 this coming season. The NFL on Wednesday announced the Cowboys-Packers matchup for Nov. 13 ahead of the full 2022 schedule release Thursday. McCarthy served as...
GREEN BAY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy