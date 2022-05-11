ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Museum of Missouri Military History expands annual event this weekend

By Leslie Taylor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Missouri Military History is hosting its 1st Annual Military History Encampment this weekend. Although the museum has been hosting the encampments for the past six years, this is the first year it’s hosting two per year. This weekend’s event coincides with Memorial Day while the annual fall event...

Book paying tribue to founders of the Katy Trail released to preserve the trail

A book paying tribute to the founders of the Katy Trail has been released. The book, Trail Blazers: The Free-Spirited and Extraordinary Lives of Ted and Pat Jones, chronicles the life of Ted and Pat Jones. The book was released by Magnificent Missouri, a group dedicated to conserving the Katy Trail. The president of Magnificent Missouri, Dan Burkhardt, says the Jones were both from very wealthy families in St. Louis, but they were unique.
MARTHASVILLE, MO
Veteran killed at Pearl Harbor to return to Missouri

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Wilbur Francis Newton was one of the 2,335 military personnel who died at the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941. Newton's name first appeared in the Mound City, Mo. census when he was seven. He was a member of the Mound City Methodist Church and graduated from high school in 1931.
MOUND CITY, MO
Pearl Harbor sailor ID'd, laid to rest in Missouri

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis has a lot of famous names buried on its grounds. It's where you'll find Michael Blassie, the Florissant, Missouri Vietnam veteran whose remains were identified in 1998 and removed from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and former lead singer of The Temptations Dennis Edwards. You'll also find legendary broadcaster Jack Buck — just a few feet behind Blassie — and longtime St. Louis Cardinals organist Ernie Hayes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri State
Missouri State Park to Host Blood Moon Viewing

In case you missed it, the moon is going to be blood red on Sunday. No, it’s not apocalyptic (although, with the current state of affairs in the world, it might feel like it) — it’s just a lunar eclipse. And if you’re bombarded with city lights or other pollution that may block your view of the rare occasion, you don’t have to miss out.
MISSOURI STATE
Electrical Connection Supports the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The 13th St. Jude Dream Home® in St. Louis is taking shape at the Streets of Caledonia in O’Fallon, Mo. and once again the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection is donating resources to build it. The home’s construction and sale will benefit children served by the renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association. It is donating all electrical services to build the 2,457-square-foot, two-story home which carries an estimated value of $565,000. The home is being built by Fischer Homes. NECA contractor Grasser Electric and IBEWare performing the electrical work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Rock Your Rear Off At the Missouri State Fair Friday August 12

In what's shaping up to be, in my opinion, one of the best concert lineups in a long time the Missouri State Fair wants you to rock your a** off on Friday, August 12. Taking the State Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 12 at the Missouri State Fair will be Tesla. Tesla's well known for their hard rock hits "Modern Day Cowboy," "Little Suzi," their monster ballad "Love Song," and their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band song "Signs." Tesla last graced the Missouri State Fair grandstand with a show on August 14, 2015.
SEDALIA, MO
Lincoln University staff member looking for partners to develop local food system in JC

If you’re interested in locally-sourced food, you’ll want to attend a presentation one Lincoln University staff member plans to give in Jefferson City this week. Lincoln’s Human Nutrition and Health Coordinator, Sarah Eber, is giving a lecture at the Missouri River Regional Library entitled, “From Need to Reality: Fresh, Locally Produced Food for Jefferson City.” Eber plans to share the work of a new group that has been formed, Arise JC.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The longest multiple-arch dam in the world is a short drive from Joplin

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The GRDA (Grand River Dam Authority) operates the Pensacola Dam. The world’s largest multiple-arch buttress dam is located on the Grand River in-between Disney and Langley in Northeast Oklahoma. It was built beginning in 1938 for purposes of hydroelectric power generation, flood control and recreation. Pensacola Dam, image courtesy US Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, March 2011....
JOPLIN, MO
Health care clinic opens in Audrain Couny after hospital closes

A community health care clinic opens in Audrain County, in the wake of a hospital closure. The walk-in clinic is located across from the shuttered Audrain Community Hospital, in the Stribling building at 515 East Promenade in Mexico. It’s open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To make an appointment, call 573-473-3901.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Dine and drink at these spots while walking, biking or riding horseback down the Katy Trail

The Katy Trail State Park is a shining example of what is possible when rails-to-trails projects make their way into existence. The former railroad turned multi-use trail system features 240 miles of crushed limestone trail, making it possible to travel almost the entire width of Missouri exclusively by bicycle, foot or horseback. Almost completely flat and traffic-free, the Katy attracts sport and recreational cyclists alike, but the true gems are the wineries, restaurants, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds you’ll find along the way. Although wineries and restaurants abound near the park, the elevation change from flat trail to hilltop winery can sometimes make for a grueling end to a casual bike ride. Here, we’re rounding up the best places to grab a drink or bite without leaving the trail system or its sea-level elevation.
MISSOURI STATE
Expect ‘booms’ near Scott Air Force Base today

SHILOH, Ill. – You may hear some loud “booms” near Scott Air Force Base today. The noises are expected between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. A meme posted to the military base’s Facebook page indicates that the explosions are part of a training exercise. Representatives from Scott Air Force Base say that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team will be strapping on their bomb suit and working with detonation robots today.
SHILOH, IL
An announcement from 5 On Your Side's Allie Corey

ST. LOUIS — I want to take a quick moment to share some bittersweet news with all of you. After an incredible six years here at 5 On Your Side with the best station and morning crew there is, I've made the difficult decision to step away from a job I love to move back home to Florida to be closer to my family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ozark Empire Fair announces concert acts for KY3 Grandstand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Empire Fair announced the lineup of concerts for the KY3 Grandstand. The theme of the 2022 fair is “World of Wonder.” The fair runs from July 28 through August 6. Lou Gramm kicks off the opening night of the fair. The former...
OZARK, MO

