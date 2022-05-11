ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Ex-PCs lose appeal over murdered sisters photos

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former Met Police constables jailed for taking and sharing photos of the bodies of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry have lost their appeals against their sentences. Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, were guarding the crime scene in Fryent Country Park, north-west London, where the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

