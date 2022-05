TAMPA, Fla. – Black mold, broken appliances and roaches are just a few of the unsanitary conditions some residents at Silver Oaks apartments say they've had to endure. Tenants say property managers have skipped several of their work orders. Lativia King says she is constantly cleaning mold and is concerned about her family's health. "I do clean up every day," said King, who has been living there for a year.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO