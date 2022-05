Frank Lampard has said Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains “absolutely focused” on ensuring Everton’s Premier League survival despite links with a summer move. Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly interested in the England international, who has suffered an injury-plagued season but is fit for the final three matches. Everton are likely to have to sell to raise funds for Lampard this summer even in the event of staying in the Premier League, having recorded huge financial losses over the past three years. But the manager insists Calvert-Lewin had not had his head turned or indicated he wishes to leave.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO