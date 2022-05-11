ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Case of retired geologist held in Iraq raised repeatedly, minister says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jm1nN_0faFglFc00

British officials have repeatedly raised the case of a retired geologist at risk of being executed in Iraq, the Government said, amid pleas to end his “nightmare”.

Father-of-two Jim Fitton has been detained in Iraq for more than six weeks after being accused of attempting to smuggle historic artefacts out of the country.

His family said the 66-year-old collected stones and shards of broken pottery as souvenirs while visiting a site in Eridu, in the country’s south-east, as part of an organised geology and archaeology tour.

But they and MPs want ministers to get personally involved to help persuade the Iraqi authorities to accept a proposal to close the case before the trial begins in the coming days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2ikO_0faFglFc00
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton and his wife Sarijah Fitton (Family handout photo/PA) (PA Media)

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly defended the UK’s response to the case but failed to commit to meeting the family and was accused by Labour of “dragging his feet” in making the ministerial-level intervention required to help protect Mr Fitton.

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, who represents Mr Fitton’s family based in Bath, Somerset, added in a statement: “They are refusing to take the steps needed that will help to secure Jim’s safety.

“The Government refused to meet with Jim’s family and myself and ignored questions about ministers getting involved.”

Ms Hobhouse secured an urgent question in the Commons on the case and asked ministers to meet with her and the family before the trial starts.

A petition calling for UK ministers to intervene has also collected more than 252,000 signatures.

Mr Cleverly said a meeting between officials and the family took place on Wednesday, adding: “We cannot interfere or seek to interfere with the judicial process of another country, just as we would not expect interference in our own judicial process.

“That said, the British ambassador in Baghdad has raised and will continue to raise Mr Fitton’s case with the Iraqi government and this includes raising with the authorities the UK’s very strong opposition to the death penalty, both in terms of its potential application to Mr Fitton and also our in principle opposition to the death penalty in all instances.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpsOQ_0faFglFc00
Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Hobhouse said she was “deeply concerned” by the Foreign Office’s engagement with the case of Mr Fitton, who lives in Malaysia, and criticised “slow” ministerial engagement.

She added: “We are told that the Government won’t be making the crucial representations to the Iraqi government. It is my understanding that the German government is making representations on behalf of one of their constituents detained with Jim. Why won’t the Foreign Office do the same?”

Ms Hobhouse went on: “Jim Fitton is potentially facing the death penalty. I urge the minister to do everything they can do to stop this nightmare before it turns into a tragedy.”

Mr Cleverly said he “completely rejected” Ms Hobhouse’s criticisms and said consular officials had visited Mr Fitton four times and the ambassador had raised the matter on four occasions with the Iraqi authorities – while the embassy has also sent a note.

For Labour, shadow Foreign Office minister Bambos Charalambous said: “Urgent Government action is needed. And the lack of engagement from ministers is creating frustration from everyone who wishes to see this situation resolved.”

He said: “Does he also share my concern that by dragging his feet on cases such as this, public trust in the Government’s commitment to protecting British citizens wrongly detained abroad is profoundly impacted?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IbewX_0faFglFc00
Foreign Office minister James Cleverly (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Cleverly said Mr Charalambous was “frankly talking nonsense when he talks about dragging our feet”.

Conservative former Foreign Office minister Andrew Murrison said Germany, at ministerial level, appears to be “far more involved”.

SNP MP Chris Law (Dundee West) asked if it was true that ministers have “yet to lobby their Iraqi counterparts against issuing a death sentence”.

Mr Cleverly reiterated the “intensive level of engagement that we have had at the most senior levels within the British embassy in Iraq, directly with the Iraqi government”.

Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) said he was “yet to receive a response” to a letter he wrote to the Foreign Office over the May bank holiday on behalf of Mr Fitton’s sister, who is his constituent.

Mr Hanvey said: “I would gently suggest to the minister his claims of urgency on this matter are certainly not reflected in the response or lack of that I have experienced in raising this case.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Priti Patel insists Rwanda deal will send ‘clear signal’ as Channel crossings hit new record

The home secretary has insisted the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda sends a “clear signal” after Channel crossings hit a new record.Almost 8,000 people have arrived in the UK on small boats from France so far this year, more than triple the figure seen during the same period in 2021.The Home Office announced that it would inform the first group of migrants of its intent to “relocate them to Rwanda” this week, including some who have crossed the Channel, but that flights were not expected to leave for several months.Several MPs, including former prime minister Theresa May,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bambos Charalambous
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Wera Hobhouse
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minister#British#Iraqi#Foreign Office#Labour#Democrat#Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

New Jersey software developer, 45, was sleeper Hezbollah agent who planned to carry out terror attacks on famous US landmarks if Iran was bombed, court hears

A New Jersey software developer was a 'sleeper agent' for an Islamic terrorist group and planned to carry out attacks on famous landmarks if Iran was bombed, prosecutors say. Alexei Saab, 45, of Morristown, worked for Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) from 2000 to 2005 as 'a terrorist and spy' scoping out potential terrorism targets in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and abroad, his trial heard Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy