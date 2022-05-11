Gas prices hit record high in Corpus Christi, across Texas

There is a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety regarding the economy and where things are headed. Here in Corpus Christi, we’re not exempt from this and many people here wonder where things are headed. We’re feeling it every day at the gas pump and grocery store. The big economic news today is that the current inflation rate is at 8.3% annualized. These are the highest inflation numbers in 40 years. Of course, these inflation numbers have been redefined over the years and if measured in the same way as they were back in 1979, the true inflation numbers would be over 10%. Most people don’t understand what causes inflation, but it’s really pretty simple as it comes down to the laws the supply and demand. More dollars chasing the same or fewer supply of goods will cause prices to rise. It isn’t Vladimir Putin or supply chain disruptions. Over the past 2 years the US money supply has increased by over 40% as the government handed trillions of Covid relief dollars out supported by the Federal Reserve which effectively printed 40% more dollars to enable this effort. The officials who acted surprised that inflation took off or attempted to say that it was temporary were either being deceitful or just plain stupid. Inflation was the inevitable result of the Government’s Covid response. I won’t bore you with further economic theory but it’s important that people understand what the true causes of inflation are.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO