Corpus Christi, TX

Gas prices hit record high in Corpus Christi, across Texas

 1 day ago

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Century plant in Corpus Christi in full bloom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is coverage of Houston's century plant in bloom. You may have seen them before, but this plant in a front yard in Corpus Christi is finally in full bloom-- the only time it will bloom in its 20-30 year lifespan.
Man dead in head-on collision with Freightliner

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a major crash involving a truck tractor and an SUV, about a mile east of Milano. A 2007 Freightliner – operated by a 44-year-old man from Nuevo Leon,...
Fort Worth resident an 'Instant Millionaire' after buying winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth is home to an 'Instant Millionaire,' after a resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.The ticket was bought at a RaceTrac store on 1840 Eastchase Parkway, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.According to the lottery, this was the 37th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes. 
Ground broken on I-35 double decker project

Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
Texoma's Homepage

Car upside down after wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Units are responding to a pin in wreck that happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. The incident happened on Kell East and Holliday Road where one vehicle ended up upside down. One person was transported by AMR to United Regional and injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing […]
Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Z Counter is an Asian fusion restaurant with plenty of satisfying options to choose from. It is a great place to eat and try new things. The food is excellent and their customer service is helpful and quick. It is also a terrific place to order take-out. They are constantly delicious with large portion sizes that will surely fill you up.
The Economy, Inflation and what it means for Corpus Christi

There is a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety regarding the economy and where things are headed. Here in Corpus Christi, we’re not exempt from this and many people here wonder where things are headed. We’re feeling it every day at the gas pump and grocery store. The big economic news today is that the current inflation rate is at 8.3% annualized. These are the highest inflation numbers in 40 years. Of course, these inflation numbers have been redefined over the years and if measured in the same way as they were back in 1979, the true inflation numbers would be over 10%. Most people don’t understand what causes inflation, but it’s really pretty simple as it comes down to the laws the supply and demand. More dollars chasing the same or fewer supply of goods will cause prices to rise. It isn’t Vladimir Putin or supply chain disruptions. Over the past 2 years the US money supply has increased by over 40% as the government handed trillions of Covid relief dollars out supported by the Federal Reserve which effectively printed 40% more dollars to enable this effort. The officials who acted surprised that inflation took off or attempted to say that it was temporary were either being deceitful or just plain stupid. Inflation was the inevitable result of the Government’s Covid response. I won’t bore you with further economic theory but it’s important that people understand what the true causes of inflation are.
Here's how to track sharks swimming near the Texas coast

TEXAS, USA — If you're heading to the Texas coast this summer, you might have some shark concerns. Fortunately there's a website that has tracked and tagged more than 400 sharks and counting. The group OCEARCH is a data-centric, non-profit organization that's doing research to collect data for conservation...
