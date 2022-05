Fuel tax savings just before the gubernatorial election - coincidence?. The various sales tax holidays signed into Florida law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 are intended to save Floridians up to $1.2 billion in the coming months. It's a significant amount of money, but may seem like a drop in the ocean for those who are struggling to make financial ends meet right now.

