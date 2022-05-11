ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions waive QB Steven Montez on eve of rookie training camp

By W.G. Brady
 1 day ago
This coming Friday, the Detroit Lions will begin their 3-day rookie training camp...

Tom Brady takes to Twitter following breaking news

Just moments ago, news broke that Tom Brady has decided on what he will do following his playing career in the NFL. Following the news breaking that Brady will join Fox Sports as an analyst when he retired from football, he took to Twitter to respond. “Excited, but a lot...
Detroit Lions cut quarterback to help make room for UDFA signings

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have continued to trim their roster ahead of a wave of undrafted rookie signings, this time parting with quarterback Steven Montez. Montez was the fourth quarterback on the team, slotted firmly behind Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough. The former Colorado standout originally joined the organization’s practice squad last year, and was credited with helping Detroit navigate the loss of Goff to COVID and injury.
Patriots add tight end off waivers from Lions

Depth at tight end remains a work in progress for the New England Patriots, who claimed one off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. The Patriots claimed Matt Sokol, 26, a Michigan State alum who's appeared in two NFL games over parts of three seasons since going undrafted in 2019.
