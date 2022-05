As the full NFL schedule for 2022 gets closer, so do the Miami Dolphins leaks and the latest has Miami potentially playing on Thanksgiving day. Rumors are running around the web that Miami may be visiting the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. According to one report, only the Dolphins and Bills could be potential teams playing as part orf the triple-header. The Lions are only hosting two AFC teams, Miami and Buffalo. Their game on thanksgiving will be on CBS which carries AFC games.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO