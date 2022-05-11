Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Levees and low spots are re-enforced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 16.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 15.5 feet and begin rising again Saturday evening. It will rise to 15.8 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO