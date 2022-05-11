ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catron County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced visibilities could be possible.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos and northeastern Terrell Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1007 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of Sheffield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheffield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 317 and 327. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
PECOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barber, Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kiowa, northwestern Barber and northeastern Comanche Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Wilmore, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sun City around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lake City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma Northern Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1012 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Selman, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Freedom, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman and Camp Houston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mitchell, southeastern Jewell and southern Osborne Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 946 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Luray, or 16 miles north of Russell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hunter and Victor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ellis, Pawnee, Rush, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ellis; Pawnee; Rush; Stafford THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 210 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL KANSAS ELLIS RUSH IN SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS PAWNEE STAFFORD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HAYS, LA CROSSE, LARNED, MACKSVILLE, PFEIFER, ST. JOHN, AND STAFFORD.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, Lake and St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are already elevated across the Rainy River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Birchdale, Littlefork, Winton, Ash Lake, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Buyck, Pelland, Loman, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake, Manitou, Burntside Lake, Fall Lake, Basswood Lake and Snowbank Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS JEWELL MITCHELL OSBORNE IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THAYER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELOIT, BURR OAK, DESHLER, DOWNS, HEBRON, IONIA, JEWELL, MANKATO, AND OSBORNE.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collingsworth; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wheeler and northeastern Collingsworth Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Lutie, or 13 miles southeast of Shamrock, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lutie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Republic; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Republic and northwestern Washington Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Scandia, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Belleville, Scandia, Republic, Munden, Narka and Mahaska. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rankin, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Rankin; Simpson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rankin and northwestern Simpson Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence, or near Star, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Whites around 940 PM CDT. Harrisville around 955 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Extreme Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montrose, or 13 miles south of Lake Herman State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 940 AM CDT. Lake Herman State Park around 955 AM CDT. Madison and Wentworth around 1000 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Helena, northeastern East Feliciana Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and south central Amite Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Liberty, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Gillsburg and Felps. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ELLIS AND HARPER COUNTIES At 948 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Buffalo to near May to 10 miles north of Gage, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, May and Selman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hatteras Island; Mainland Dare; Northern Outer Banks AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Locally dense fog will continue overnight with visibilities dropping to less than 1 mile at times. Low visibilities will likely linger through mid morning Friday. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southern St. Louis, eastern Carlton, southwestern Lake, west central Bayfield, Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cherry, to near Brookston, to 9 miles northeast of Grantsburg, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Buhl, Cherry, Saginaw and Pike Lake Near Duluth around 950 PM CDT. Virginia and Eveleth around 955 PM CDT. Mountain Iron, Gilbert and Webb Lake Wisconsin around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Biwabik, Island Lake, Boulder Lake, Embarrass, Dairyland, Tower, Wascott, Gordon, Highland Lake, Brimson, Solon Springs, Thomas Lake Near Brimson and Robinson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Levees and low spots are re-enforced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 16.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 15.5 feet and begin rising again Saturday evening. It will rise to 15.8 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

