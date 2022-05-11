ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle offers pro bono legal services

By Cat Keenan
 1 day ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organization officials, the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle was awarded $20,000 by the Texas Bar Foundation to be put towards providing pro bono assistance for legal services for immigrants, refugees, and homeless people in the Texas Panhandle.

“Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs,” said the organization’s announcement, “Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.”

Applications for pro bono assistance funded by the grant, according to the charity, will be available through April 2023. Applicants will be qualified using January 2022 poverty guidelines from the US Government.

Those who would like to make an appointment regarding the program, said the announcement, may contact Jovita McGee at 806-376-4571.

The organization also conveyed information about the assistance funding in Spanish.

En español

De acuerdo a funcionarios de Caridades Catlicas del Panhandle de Texas, la Fundacin del Bar de Texas premia a la organización $20.000 para proporcionar asistencia pro bono para servicios legales a inmigrantes y refugiados y gente sin hogar los 26 condados superiores del Panhandle de Texas queue no pueden pagar honorarios de abogados.

“Desde su inicio en en 1965, la Fundacin del Bar de Texas ha otorgado mas de $24 millones en subvenciones a programas relacionados con la ley, con el apoyo de miembros de la Barra del Estado de Texas, la Fundacin de la Barra de Texas es la fundacin de la barra con financin con caridad mas grande del nacin.”

Las aplicaciones estarán abiertas el Mayo de 2022 hasta Abril 2023. Para más información y citas, contacto Jovita McGee al 806-376-4571.

