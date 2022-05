The Lyndhurst Police Department in Ohio is looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in front of the city’s DF Kickz sneaker store on Sunday. According to Cleveland19, authorities have identified the victim as Dailyn Ferguson, a 23-year-old man who’s the owner of the aforementioned shop. Surveillance video footage was also released in connection to the case, which revealed that the shooting occurred at around 6:30 p.m. outside of DF Kickz on Sunday when Ferguson left his shop and entered his vehicle. Shortly after, the gunman pulled into the parking lot, blocked Ferguson’s vehicle from leaving, and opened fire. Ferguson was shot at least once in the head and was taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO