ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

These are the UK’s five best small museums right now

By Sophie Dickinson
Time Out Global
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK has a heck of a lot of big-hitting museums. And that’s great. But this annual prize from Art Fund celebrates the country’s tinier places. The ones you can get to know really, really well, and which are just a bit...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Iceland just hosted the world’s most remote club night – and it was really spectacular

What’s the furthest you’ve travelled for a night out? Until last week, my record was Manchester or perhaps Liverpool – both two hours or so by train from London. Not very far, in other words. But now I can say I’ve travelled 1,283 miles to one of the most remote places on Earth. And it wasn’t to hike. Nor was it to go wildlife-spotting. In fact, I went to a disco.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

A London institution has been shortlisted for Museum of the Year 2022

The capital is famously full of great museums – we have bloody hundreds of them. There are massive international ones like The British Museum, the V&A and the Natural History Museum. There are tiny weird ones dedicated to subjects like fans (the Greenwich Fan Museum) or grotesque anatomical specimens (the Hunterian Museum).
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horniman Museum#Uk#Comic Books#People S History Museum#The Story Museum#Oxford#The Museum Of Making#Derby Museums#House#The Art Fund
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
Andrei Tapalaga

Structures Older Than the Egyptian Pyramids Discovered in Central Europe

Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.
ARTnews

Workers in Spain Discover Ancient Phoenician Necropolis During Water Supply Upgrade

Click here to read the full article. A group of workers in Andalusia, an autonomous region in Spain, happened upon a surprising discovery while they were performing upkeep on water supplies: an ancient necropolis that could date back as far as the 5th century BCE. The Guardian reports that the necropolis may have once been used by the Phoenicians, who spread their roots across the eastern portion of the Mediterranean. The necropolis was discovered in Osuna, a town primarily known to those outside Spain for acting as a location for the TV series Game of Thrones. Osuna is also host to a...
EUROPE
ARTnews

Amateur Archaeologist in Switzerland Uncovers Trove of Ancient Roman Coins

Click here to read the full article. An amateur Swiss archaeologist discovered a trove of 1,290 Roman coins that date back to the reign of Constantine the Great. Using a metal detector, Daniel Lüdin found the coins inside a clay pot that was buried underground. Last year in September, he found the pot in a forest near Wildenstein Castle in Bubendorf, Switzerland. Lüdin, who was prospecting the area, first uncovered several Roman coins and pottery shards. After realizing the extent of the trove, he covered the area again and informed local experts at Archäologie Baselland, which runs various initiatives devoted to archaeology...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ancient Romans' answer to Roadchef? Archaeologists uncover a 2,000-year-old roadside 'service station' in Hertfordshire along with hundreds of Roman artefacts and dozens of bodies

The Ancient Roman equivalent of a roadside service station has been unearthed in Hertfordshire, along with a hoard of artefacts showing it was once a thriving commercial centre. The 'once in a lifetime discovery' was made on the site of a planned football pitch at Grange Paddocks leisure centre in...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'I remember thinking, is this what my life has come to?': The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals he was homeless and lived in a hostel in his twenties

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed that he ended up homeless and living in a hostel in London when he was in his twenties. The TV presenter, 52, said he became homeless when he moved back to London, which he had fled from after getting into fights, after he had his first child and split up with his then-partner.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy