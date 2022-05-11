Webb: Time to replace the GOP leadership

Tweet

First let’s examine the Democratic leadership as of today and look to their future. The Democrat Party moving further left should be no surprise. The policy shifts in the Biden administration are the result, but a big reason is simply generational change.

Look at all the 70- to 80-year-old elected Democrats in leadership positions. This is at both the state and federal level. The younger progressives know this. The reemergence of the Democratic Socialists of America and other leftist organizations like the Working Families Party in New York state should be no surprise to anyone. These legally established, organized political machines are supporters of progressive candidates in carefully selected districts. Their strategy has been to infiltrate the Democratic Party and as the prior generation ages out, to win elected office at all levels.

Throw away the term Reagan Democrats because they are no longer a political factor in the Democratic Party. The remaining elitists like Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) have become creatures of the Washington, D.C., ruling class. There are others. but these five have become exemplary elitists on the Democrat side. Yes, the Republicans have their elitists as well.

Let’s go back to policies under this administration and Democratic control of the House of Representatives and in the more liberal states like California, New York and Illinois. What we are witnessing is the result of a shift in control to the progressive Democrats under whatever bumper sticker slogan combined with the amoral apolitical lack of concern by the elitist Democrats.

The initial downside will be for the people, especially in Democratic-run districts, cities and states, because these destructive policies are hurting the average American citizen. The potential upside is that the economic and cultural blight that is the result of Democratic policies will turn more and more Americans away from them.

Now, to Republican leadership. Those running for office and voters who will support Republican candidates, pay attention.

First, stop looking for the next former President Reagan or former President Trump and look for the next leader. Also stop playing the “it’s my turn” game. This is a losing strategy in a generational shift. Trump proved that the American people didn’t just want the next Republican in line.

Republican leadership is also older. Republicans need new leadership and not pop-culture princes or princesses. We don’t need a social media counter to “the Squad.” The younger class and the experienced that are serious about legislating correctly and with conservative policies must take control.

Republican candidates cannot simply run on “not being Democrats.” Even with the numerous election-related issues that must be resolved in the states, voters are demanding policy prescriptions and results.

At every level of government Republicans must compete. There are difficult districts especially in minority areas that the party can no longer abandon to Democrats. Democrats have been successful with the politics of attrition and Republicans are behind in doing the same. Also pay close attention to judicial elections, whether for sheriff, county attorneys or judges and the like.

Republicans need to engage directly and if given the wins at any level, must lead.

Here are some needed steps. Bring the new generation into leadership. Some in leadership are bad, not all, some can stay, but overall, too many are ineffective. Enough top-down, it’s my turn to be in a senior position approach. Experience is needed but not at the expense of proper governance.

The Republican Party at the local and state levels must do a better job of recruiting, training, and running constitutional conservatives. To my friends who like to split the difference between the word conservative, then Republican or other clever ways that you wish to state it, the simple fact is the party is Republican and the movement and governing principle is conservatism.

At the local and state level, Republican voters can observe the development of an elected official. If that elected official fails, the opportunity exists to do better and remove him or her from office. Incumbent election statistics demonstrate that the higher up the political ladder, the harder it is to remove the politician. Numbers don’t lie.

Replacing the GOP leadership will not be a one-election success. Citizen responsibility is to watch and act accordingly at the ballot box and with activism. The needed experience to have better leadership and effective governance, with rare exceptions, comes from one who climbs the political ladder, proving that they have earned the right to climb higher.

America can’t afford to settle for mediocre or less.

