ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rudy Gobert has had it with Skip Bayless

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og3L8_0faFamLb00

Rudy Gobert: Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?🤔 I’m cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are getting way to comfortable…

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mA1o_0faFamLb00

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade on his relationship with Donovan Mitchell and the Mitchell/Rudy Gobert dynamic: “That’s not my conversations with Donovan…I’m a realist. My biggest thing with Donovan is always how he’s growing as a leader.” pic.twitter.com/38QUM2vxYH3:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEMxx_0faFamLb00

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Honestly, good for Rudy Gobert for joking about Shaq and everyone falling for it.

I maintain he’s the most misunderstood player in the league, his sense of humor not withstanding.

He’s legitimately funny. – 11:51 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades!

On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins’ future and much more!

(Sub below for $1/month)

theathletic.com/3297816/2022/0…12:12 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I’m late to finishing this afternoon’s game so I’m sure someone’s said this. But what do we make of Dallas beating Phoenix with the Rudy Gobert gameplan? – 8:10 PM

Randle is a Dallas native, but Wesley and Knicks president Leon Rose were hired away from CAA, the agency that represents Mitchell, to pilot the franchise. And New York’s front office has so far been unable to deliver the All-Star talent coups that organizations expect former agents-turned-executives such as Bob Myers and Rob Pelinka to deliver. The Miami Heat are being mentioned as another franchise that’s closely monitoring Mitchell’s status in Utah. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022

Jazz staffers and various figures around the league point most directly at CAA for the whispers that seem designed to push Mitchell toward requesting a trade from Utah, particularly to New York. Jazz personnel took great umbrage to Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston and All-Star forward Julius Randle sitting courtside during Utah’s Game 1 road win over the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be in Salt Lake City, a detail that multiple league sources connected to the Jazz have painted as a critical element of the franchise’s future plans. It’s of great importance to Jazz governor Ryan Smith that Utah has multiple players in that midseason classic, sources said, similar to how the Cavaliers were represented by both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen during the 2022 affair in Cleveland. It’s also clear that Smith is willing to financially support a contender, and Utah leadership has no designs of entering any sort of rebuild. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: The Warriors Superstar Is Earning $13,681 Per Minute

When Steph Curry signed his four-year, $215 contract extension, it made him one of the highest-paid players in all of the NBA. While the money seems like a lot, Curry deserves it. He helped the Warriors make five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals where the team won three championships. He also won two MVP awards and was the main leader of the 73-win team that set the league record for wins.
NBA
WSB Radio

Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, has died. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died Tuesday after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
William Wesley
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Hawks
Yardbarker

A Lady Spotted Trying To Calm Draymond Green Down To Help Him Avoid Getting A Technical Foul

Draymond Green is known for his propensity to be quite demonstrative towards the referees, his reputation is one of someone quick to lose his temper on the court. Draymond is a passionate player, and he feeds off his energy at times to make winning plays for the Golden State Warriors, but that does tend to get him in trouble with the officials.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy