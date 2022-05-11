Rudy Gobert has had it with Skip Bayless

Rudy Gobert: Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?🤔 I’m cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are getting way to comfortable…

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade on his relationship with Donovan Mitchell and the Mitchell/Rudy Gobert dynamic: “That’s not my conversations with Donovan…I’m a realist. My biggest thing with Donovan is always how he’s growing as a leader.” pic.twitter.com/38QUM2vxYH – 3:01 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Honestly, good for Rudy Gobert for joking about Shaq and everyone falling for it.

I maintain he’s the most misunderstood player in the league, his sense of humor not withstanding.

He’s legitimately funny. – 11:51 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades!

On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins’ future and much more!

theathletic.com/3297816/2022/0… – 12:12 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I’m late to finishing this afternoon’s game so I’m sure someone’s said this. But what do we make of Dallas beating Phoenix with the Rudy Gobert gameplan? – 8:10 PM

Randle is a Dallas native, but Wesley and Knicks president Leon Rose were hired away from CAA, the agency that represents Mitchell, to pilot the franchise. And New York’s front office has so far been unable to deliver the All-Star talent coups that organizations expect former agents-turned-executives such as Bob Myers and Rob Pelinka to deliver. The Miami Heat are being mentioned as another franchise that’s closely monitoring Mitchell’s status in Utah. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022

Jazz staffers and various figures around the league point most directly at CAA for the whispers that seem designed to push Mitchell toward requesting a trade from Utah, particularly to New York. Jazz personnel took great umbrage to Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston and All-Star forward Julius Randle sitting courtside during Utah’s Game 1 road win over the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be in Salt Lake City, a detail that multiple league sources connected to the Jazz have painted as a critical element of the franchise’s future plans. It’s of great importance to Jazz governor Ryan Smith that Utah has multiple players in that midseason classic, sources said, similar to how the Cavaliers were represented by both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen during the 2022 affair in Cleveland. It’s also clear that Smith is willing to financially support a contender, and Utah leadership has no designs of entering any sort of rebuild. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022