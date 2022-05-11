ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!

KNOE TV8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. Family blasts Union Parish DA for failing to prosecute...

www.knoe.com

KNOE TV8

Nick Tullier Funeral

Feed Your Soul: White Lightnin' Cocktail and Culinary Co. For those who enjoy craft cocktails and a great dining experience, Ruston has a place that has both, White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Co. One dead in fatal crash on 165. Updated: 16 hours ago. One dead in fatal crash...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Stamp Out Hunger food drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive benefiting local Food Banks across the country on Saturday, May 14. One in five people struggle with food insecurity in Northeast Louisiana. You can leave non-perishable food items in...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Faith Riders roll into Ruston

Calvary Baptist Church is host to a chapter of a national ministry organization called the Faith Riders, and this coming weekend they will be hosting a tent revival on the church grounds at 5200 US-167, Ruston. The four-day event, named Thunder Under the Tent, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday,...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Health benefits of strawberries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share the benefits of a sweet and healthy treat. Strawberries are produced in every state in America. Here are some health benefits:. 46 Calories per/ Cup. 100% RDA Vitamin C. Manganese. Folic Acid. Helps with the production...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Co.

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - For those who enjoy craft cocktails and a great dining experience, Ruston has a place that has both. White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Company off Celebrity Drive is a place that blends classic with new cuisine. Chef Sean Welch and owner Eric Williams have created a unique menu.
RUSTON, LA
THV11

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
WDSU

LA 308 reopens in both directions after deadly crash

THIBODAUX, La. — LA 308 reopened Thursday morning in both directions at Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department in Thibodaux after a deadly crash. A portion of LA 308 is now closed at between Royal Oak Blvd and LA 3185 in Thibodaux as Entergy replaces power poles that were damaged in the accident Thursday.
THIBODAUX, LA
KNOE TV8

Video shows EBRPSS bus driver pepper spraying student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is investigating a student and bus driver after a video on social media showed them fighting. According to a statement from EBRPSS, the fight happened on Wednesday, May 11 around 3:00 p.m between a bus driver and a high school student.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

aarons ace ocs and saint fred

SWAT teams throughout the state took part in a conference and competition at the sheriff’s office shooting range. Prayer vigil held for Ronald Greene 3 years after his death. “Prayer changes things. I remember when there was no one here, you know, we had no one, so it definitely, it helps, to come together and pray,” said the sister of Greene, Dinelle Hardin.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
travelawaits.com

10 Fantastic Things To Do In Monroe, Louisiana

Anchored by the Ouachita River, Bayou Desiard, and Interstate 20, Monroe, Louisiana, has an enviable location with many great reasons to stop and visit for a while. It must be noted that Monroe and neighboring West Monroe consider themselves to be tightly linked, and the legal lines separating the two are becoming increasingly invisible. The two towns complement each other in attractions and offerings for residents and visitors alike. From duck calls to World War II navigators and from Coca-Cola bottlers to natural resources, Monroe-West Monroe provides much to learn and many sources of entertainment.
MONROE, LA

