Union Parish, LA

Brick and Stone Design Ideas!

KNOE TV8
 1 day ago

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. Family blasts Union Parish DA for failing to prosecute...

KNOE TV8

In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. Family blasts Union Parish DA for failing to prosecute officers involved in Ronald Greene’s death. “A crime occurred here three years ago, and he has still not been prosecuted. That is a failure by Belton,” attorney Lee Merritt explained. Ronald...
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Nick Tullier Funeral

Feed Your Soul: White Lightnin' Cocktail and Culinary Co. For those who enjoy craft cocktails and a great dining experience, Ruston has a place that has both, White Lightnin' Cocktail and Culinary Co. One dead in fatal crash on 165.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddies: Tortoise Feeding Station!

Feed Your Soul: White Lightnin' Cocktail and Culinary Co. For those who enjoy craft cocktails and a great dining experience, Ruston has a place that has both, White Lightnin' Cocktail and Culinary Co. One dead in fatal crash on 165.
RUSTON, LA
Faith Riders roll into Ruston

Calvary Baptist Church is host to a chapter of a national ministry organization called the Faith Riders, and this coming weekend they will be hosting a tent revival on the church grounds at 5200 US-167, Ruston. The four-day event, named Thunder Under the Tent, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday,...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe finds cat outside of city hall

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the City of Monroe shared a Facebook post about a new furry friend. According to the post, the city found a kitty outside of city hall in the bushes. It named the cat Monroe and declared it as the new mascot. Check out the Facebook post […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Health benefits of strawberries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share the benefits of a sweet and healthy treat. Strawberries are produced in every state in America. Here are some health benefits:. 46 Calories per/ Cup. 100% RDA Vitamin C. Manganese. Folic Acid. Helps with the production...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA teacher celebrates 50 years of educating

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish teacher is making history. Ann Senn is celebrating her fiftieth year of teaching. She began teaching in 1971. Everyone has that one teacher that stood out, and for many people in Ouachita Parish, Senn was that teacher. “She cared about us. It’s...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Stamp Out Hunger food drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive benefiting local Food Banks across the country on Saturday, May 14. One in five people struggle with food insecurity in Northeast Louisiana. You can leave non-perishable food items in...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home searching for caring individuals

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home searching for caring individuals
RUSTON, LA
10 Fantastic Things To Do In Monroe, Louisiana

Anchored by the Ouachita River, Bayou Desiard, and Interstate 20, Monroe, Louisiana, has an enviable location with many great reasons to stop and visit for a while. It must be noted that Monroe and neighboring West Monroe consider themselves to be tightly linked, and the legal lines separating the two are becoming increasingly invisible. The two towns complement each other in attractions and offerings for residents and visitors alike. From duck calls to World War II navigators and from Coca-Cola bottlers to natural resources, Monroe-West Monroe provides much to learn and many sources of entertainment.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe ARCO A Community Resource is hiring

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe ARCO A Community Resource is now hiring. Monroe ARCO is a nonprofit which supports people with special needs. ARCO is looking to fill 30 positions. For more information about ARCO and to apply visit its website here.
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

Six ways to protect your home from termites in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pest experts say Louisiana’s hot and humid climate invites swarms of termites — especially during this time of the year. Formosan subterranean termites are more likely to swarm in Louisiana during the nighttime in late spring, according to Orkin. The pest control company says the yearly cost to control and repair damages caused by termites in New Orleans is around $300 million. The problem had gotten so bad that the USDA created a program in 1998 dedicated to reducing termite swarms in the French Quarter.
LOUISIANA STATE

