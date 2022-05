Media personalities, economic experts and more reacted to the 8.3% year-over-year April inflation report on Wednesday. Inflation cooled slightly for the first time in several months in April, but still remained high as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 8.3%. In March, inflation hit 8.5%, which was another 40-year-high. Core prices, which exclude energy and food, were up 6.2% in April. Prices jumped 0.3% between March and April. Food prices increased by 1% and shelter, which makes up about one-third of the CPI, also rose by 0.5% last month.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO