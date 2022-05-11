ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gangs of London’ shares first season two trailer

By Ella Kemp
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGangs of London has shared the first teaser for season two – check it out below. The Sky Original gangster drama is set to return for new episodes after record-breaking viewing figures for the first seaso. The series will pick up after the dramatic death of Joe Cole’s...

www.nme.com

