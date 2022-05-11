Health News – Common sunscreen mistakes

Exfoliation is one of those things that we need to do year-round, but we must adjust the way we do it as temperatures change. Now that the weather is warm and our skin barriers are stronger, we can incorporate gentle(!) manual exfoliation into our body-care routine. This means physically scrubbing to exfoliate instead of relying on chemically exfoliating acids. To do it right, Ivy Lee, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Pasadena, Califonia, is a big fan of using exfoliating mitts around this time of year.

