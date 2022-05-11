ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

April ran warmer and wetter than usual for Fort Myers

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
Under the influence of a La Niña pattern, winter and early spring featured above-average temperatures in southwest Florida. For Fort Myers, this was the sixth warmest April on record. For Punta Gorda, this was the 23rd warmest April on record.

Fort Myers saw an average temperature of 77.7 degrees Fahrenheit for April but this above-average trend has been persisting for months. Every month this year has turned out warmer than usual and so far, May has been running above average as well.

When it comes to rainfall, southwest Florida had an abnormally dry winter with parts of our coast reaching severe drought. Thanks to an early taste of the rainy season, April ran far wetter than usual. For Fort Myers, April was the 5th wettest on record. So far, May is running wetter than usual as well.

The rainy season doesn’t officially begin until May 15th and runs until October 15th. Count on the NBC 2 Weather Team to keep you prepared with the rainy season and hurricane season just around the corner.

